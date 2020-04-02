SUNBURY — A city man jailed on attempted murder charges will remain behind bars without bail until the case is brought before the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Attorney Jim Best, who represents Julio Costales, 29, of Greenough Street, made a special bail motion in front of Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor to set bail since magistrate district judge level cannot set bail for such cases. Saylor said he would not grant the motion until the case is brought to his level. Costales has not had his preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.
Costales was taken into custody after a 1:45 p.m. drive-by shooting on March 11 on 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at his vehicle and he feared for his life so he had to speed away.
Costales faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.