LEWISBURG — A Union County judge sentenced a Mifflinburg man to serve time in the county jail on assault and child endangerment charges.
President Judge Michael Hudock ordered Ryan C. Gabel, 36, to serve 6 months to 11 months, 29 days confinement. The jail sentence is followed by two years of probation, according to online court records. He was credited for three days served in jail.
Gabel pleaded guilty in June to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of simple assault, which are misdemeanors. He was sentenced Sept. 3. The remaining counts were dismissed.
Jacob Schields, former Union County detective, arrested Gabel in 2019 on allegations he repeatedly beat a teenager and excessively spanked young children. The allegations date to 2017.