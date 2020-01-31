SUNBURY — A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in New York pleaded no contest on Friday in Northumberland County Court to possessing a loaded firearm without a license.
Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., pleaded no contest to the felony count in front of Judge Hugh Jones. In pleading no contest, Carlisle does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township. Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
A silver and black Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, one magazine with six rounds and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle. The gun was reported stolen by the Saratoga Springs City Police Department in New York on Oct. 28, police said.
The Daily Gazette in Schenectady, N.Y., reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment.
Berger was a longtime advocate for disability rights. She worked in Amsterdam for the Resource Center for Independent Living, an organization with offices across upstate New York that provides resources to people with disabilities, according to The Daily Gazette.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said she spoke with Fulton County District Attorney Chad W. Brown in New York and the hit-and-run charges will be presented to a grand jury, who will decide whether to indict Carlisle. There is no request for transfer yet, she said.
Carlisle, who appeared via videoconference from Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, did not make any statements, only answering the judge's questions of whether he understood what was happening in court with the plea of no contest. Carlisle remains a county inmate in lieu of $60,000 cash bail.
A felony count of receiving stolen property was dropped as part of the plea deal. Carlisle is represented by defense attorney Michael Suders, of Sunbury.