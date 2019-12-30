SUNBURY — A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in New York will remain in Northumberland County Jail while unrelated criminal charges move forward in county court.
On Monday, Judge Paige Rosini denied a request from Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., and defense attorney Michael Suders to modify the $60,000 bail so Carlisle can return to New York to face the charges in New York. Rosini made the decision based on the fact that there are no pending documents to extradite Carlisle out of Pennsylvania provided to the county district attorney's office.
"I will deny that motion for now," said Rosini. "Obviously these are very serious charges that span both states. It can be refiled if more information comes to light."
Carlisle did not appear in court in person but rather via videoconference from the jail in Coal Township. Suders also noted that a motion for requested discovery evidence made on Dec. 3 is still pending.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township and Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
The Daily Gazette reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment. Point Township Police in Northumberland County charged Carlisle with felony counts of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.