SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who claimed he viewed child pornography because he was retaliating against an outer being controlling his body pleaded guilty this week to eight counts of child porn possession.
Terry Dorman, 39, was immediately sentenced to Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence F. Clark Jr. in Northumberland County Court to 11 1/2 to 23 months in county prison followed by 10 years of probation. He must undergo mandatory mental health treatment and be evaluated by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether he is a sexually violent predator.
Dorman was represented by attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel. Deputy Attorney General David J. Drumheller, of the state Attorney General's office, was the lead prosecutor.
Dorman was arrested in March 2017 by the state Attorney General’s office and charged with 26 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. According to Pennsylvania statutes, anyone who intentionally views or knowingly possesses child pornography is committing an act of sexual abuse of children.
Dorman told agents that because his body was being controlled by an outer being, he needed to retaliate against the being by viewing the child porn, according to court documents.