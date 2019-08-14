SUNBURY — The second man involved in a 2017 high-speed chase in lower Northumberland County with dozens of sheep and goats in a livestock trailer was sentenced on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Jarrett Castelonia, 38, of Danville, pleaded guilty via videoconference to a felony count of fleeing police, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals and three summary counts of driving under suspension and reckless driving. The original charges included more than 80 counts.
President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Castelonia to 12 to 24 months in state prison, was ordered to pay $400 in fines plus court costs and fees and was ordered to pay $600 in restitution to state police and $241.52 to the SPCA.
He was given credit for 789 days in county prison, meaning he has already served the maximum. However, he will be extradited to Virginia where he is facing charges of receiving stolen property from 2015.
Co-defendant Peter Rory Birster, of Shamokin, previously pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony charge of criminal trespass as well as 10 misdemeanor charges related to the high-speed chase: resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and seven counts of animal cruelty. He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in county prison, two years of probation.
Police say on June 15, 2017, Birster and Castelonia fled from the police after a resident in Marion Heights suspected them of being intoxicated. They drove a 1997 GMC with an aluminum livestock trailer filled with 25 sheep and goats on a 26-mile chase while making multiple traffic violations, police said.
The men eventually fled on foot and had to be taken into custody at gunpoint. Four animals died as a result of the trip, police said.