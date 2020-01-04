SUNBURY — An Elysburg man who allegedly sent a photograph of his penis intended for an underage girl is eligible for release if his home plan is approved by Northumberland County.
Judge Paige Rosini on Friday reduced the bail for Scott A. Golden, 36, from $75,000 cash bail to $20,000 unsecured bail while his charges move forward in county court. Golden will remain incarcerated until a proper home plan is approved, of which he did not yet have as of Friday.
Golden believed he was chatting with a 17-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger when he sent the explicit photograph in hopes that she would send one in return, police said. Golden actually was chatting with the teenager’s mother when he sent the picture in November, police said.
The mother of the girl confronted the man via webcam, captured the confrontation and uploaded the video file to YouTube. In a 17-minute video since pulled from YouTube, the woman recorded herself confronting Golden via video messaging and threatened to report him to police.
Golden is charged with sexual exploitation of children, solicitation of child pornography, dissemination of sexual materials to minors, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, open lewdness. He is scheduled for plea court in front of Judge Hugh Jones at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 27.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER