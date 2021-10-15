SUNBURY — ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation is now the official name of the former ManorCare Health Services.
On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the facility at 901 Court St., in Sunbury, with special guest state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, of Sunbury.
“I want to first say thank you to all of you for everything you have done, especially in the last 18 months,” Culver said. “This is a busy time in your world and I want you to know we are here for you for anything you need.”
ProMedica Administrator Louise Bekisz and Michelle Reitz, ProMedica business specialist, cut the ribbon to officially announce the new name.
ProMedica, based out of Ohio, purchased ManorCare in 2018. ManorCare has 126 patients and 120 employees at the Sunbury facility.
ProMedica now owns 330 facilities and has 17,000 patients, according to ProMedica officials.
ProMedica is a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the health and well-being of people.
“We are all excited for the change,” Reitz said.
Culver said she wanted the organization to know that she appreciates what the job facilities, like ProMedica, are doing.
“It’s one of those things that you just never know what you are walking into,” Culver said. “I can say on behalf of my constituents we all appreciate all you are doing.”