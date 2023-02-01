MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold free workshops to show farmers, livestock owners and horse operations how to write their very own manure management plans (MMPs).
Workshops will be held on March 14 at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg. One workshop will be 9 a.m. to noon and the other workshop will be 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will leave the workshop with knowledge and information to complete a manure management plan that meets current PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations.
MMPs are required by any person who raises or boards animals, produces or receives animal manure, regardless of animal type (equine, poultry, livestock, exotic animals, etc.) or number. Animal operations are encouraged to start working on their plans as soon as possible. A demonstration on how to use PAOneStop (Penn State’s web-based mapping site) to create MMP maps is also planned.
To register or ask questions by calling Barry Spangler, ag. conservation technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, by Friday, March 10.
