DANVILLE — Becoming a new parent is scary. It’s even scarier when your baby is born premature or with a health condition that requires a stay in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). It’s for those babies and their families that dozens turned out Sunday for the annual March of Dimes March for Babies hosted by Geisinger and held at the Montour Preserve.
The event included a superhero sprint for children, a photo booth, Mamacita’s food truck, face painting, games and more.
March for Babies is a cornerstone of the March of Dimes fundraising efforts. Established in 1970, March for Babies (previously called WalkAmerica) is the organization’s largest fundraiser, as well as the oldest nationwide charitable walking event.
Funds raised through March for Babies supports the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, which helps families cope with a NICU stay and prepares them to take their baby home.
Phoebe Beckley is the NICU family support coordinator at Geisinger and said Sunday’s event raised approximately $7-8,000. The Central Susquehanna Valley chapter is a small community among many others included in the Philadelphia region, which has raised a total of around $500,000.
The turnout was better than she expected, she said, because this was the first in-person walk since 2019, thanks to COVID.
Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital features a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) that provides care for babies born with serious or life-threatening medical and surgical conditions. Immediately after birth, at-risk infants receive specialized treatments to give them the best start in life possible.
“The NICU support program has been here since 2006,” she noted. “The walks started in 2012 on the Geisinger campus and then the last one we had was in 2019 because COVID came along. This year we’ve moved over to the Montour Preserve and I would say we had about 80 or 90 people.”
Beckley explained that the funds raised at the March for Babies help fund things like meals for families with babies in the NICU, activities like scrapbooking, painting and even special holiday dinners.
“We try to do things with them that would be typical things they would be doing with their baby but they can’t do because of being in the NICU,” she said. “Things like having their photos taken.”
There is a parent advisory board made up of parents who’ve also had children in the NICU and can help guide new parents through the process.
“We have former NICU moms help guide new moms through different activities and education,” she said. “The better parents are educated the more confident they will be and then they can be prepared to take their baby home.”
Jaime Lauber knows how valuable the support can be. Lauber had her twin boys, Landry and Cole, at Geisinger on Dec. 10, 2015. They were born at just 28 weeks; sadly, only Landry survived and he spent two months in the NICU.
It’s because of the support she received at Geisinger while Landry remained in the NICU that she and a number of family and friends now walk in the March for Babies each year. The support team helped plan a ceremony for Cole and arranged for newborn photos to be taken of the babies.
“They try to make it as normal as they can,” she said. “It’s a hard time and we were very fortunate to have their support.”
Chase McKean, Geisinger community engagement coordinator, called Sunday’s event a success.
“In years past we have had larger participation,” he said. “But as a first return walk since COVID, with the forecasted rain, I think today was very successful.”
Lauber, her husband, Josh, Landry and the rest of the team have been walking since 2016.
“It’s just our way of giving back,” said Lauber. “We want to see all babies born healthy.”
There were about 40 people on Lauber’s “team,” made up of grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends. Since they began participating in 2016 the group has raised $50,000.
For more information on the March for Babies, or to make a donation, visit www.marchofdimes.org/march-babies. To make a donation to the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter, visit marmarchforbabies.org/event/susquehanna.