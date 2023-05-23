DANVILLE — Geisinger is hosting the March of Dimes’ March for Babies at 1 p.m. June 25 at Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
The event will include a sprint for children, a photo booth, Mamacita’s food truck, face painting, games and more.
Geisinger has partnered with the March of Dimes since 2006. The organization plays critical roles in raising awareness and funds to help prevent preterm birth, birth defects and deaths.
Funds raised through March for Babies will support local families and also the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, which helps families cope with a NICU stay and prepares to take their baby home. Register or donate at marchforbabies.org/event/susquehanna and join the celebration on June 25. Pets are not permitted at this event.