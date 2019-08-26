MAHONING TWP. — When a deaf resident moved to Maria Joseph Manor two months ago, Administrator Rob Trell asked if residents would be interested in learning sign language to communicate with her.
Activity director Barb Albert arranged for sign language classes to be held once a week starting in August.
Deaf resident Janice Carpender's niece-in-law Elrica Swank, of Snydertown, teaches the class. The latest class was held Monday afternoon in the activity room of the assisted living facility.
Albert said 10 to 15 residents participate.
"We were thrilled Janice moved here. She wants to help other residents communicate with her," Trell said. He wasn't aware of any other deaf residents there.
Resident Anna Mae Anderson and her husband, Emil, are in the class. "We're learning as we go along. She smiles and appreciates it," she said.
Anna Mae said they learned to sign their first names last week.
On Monday, Swank taught signs for maybe and need and then "I need to go to bathroom."
Swank provides printouts of what she teaches and reviews previous exercises with the class.
Resident Michael Ditty said he was there "for the knowledge to learn to communicate and to help my memory. Anything new I can get involved with and if I would meet somebody who uses sign language."
Through sign language, Carpender told Swank the class was "wonderful and enjoyable."
"She said she loves it here," Swank said. She told Swank that residents will write notes to her and that she is able to read lips.
Carpender, who has been deaf since birth, is from Sunbury.
Swank said Carpender moved to the Danville area since family members live in the area. "She likes it here because it has much more of a social life," said Swank, who taught sign language for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and at the Scranton School for the Deaf.