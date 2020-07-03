SUNBURY — The Shikellamy State Park Marina building is in the midst of a $288,460 project described by park officials as a "partial demolition."
The goal is to make the deteriorating building on Packer Island safe and secure so it can eventually be used as a public space again. Contractor Spotts Brothers Inc. started the project on June 15 and is contracted to have the work completed before spring 2021.
"It has sat vacant for years," said park manager Nicholas Sherlock. "At this point, we're doing this to take care of the failed systems and get it to be usable space for the public."
The 10,000 square-foot marina building, dedicated in 1972 as the Basse A. Beck Educational Center two weeks before Hurricane Agnes, was most recently a bar and restaurant, but it’s been closed to the public since 2002. According to reports from 2002, the business closed because the former operators failed to comply with a concessionaire leasing agreement.
Although the building has been announced for restoration in the past 17 years several times, the project has been in limbo. In the past officials have said it would cost between $3 million and $5 million to fully renovate it back to its original state.
Funded through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources project funds, the "partial demolition" includes asbestos abatement, removing all electrical and plumbing and removing the former dining area on the upstairs level. Fences are currently around the building to keep the public away from the work.
"Before we make it a usable space, we need to make it safe for everyone," said Sherlock.
The second phase of the project in terms of what the building will be used for has no direction yet. DCNR spokesman Terrence Brady said the state will seek input from the public.
"In the future, we will be providing the public with design concepts and seeking public and stakeholder input and comments out in front of the design work and construction of this adaptive reuse project," said Brady. "The partial demolition is our first phase and needed preparatory work in order to advance this adaptive reuse design and construction project."
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said this project has been on the minds of local leaders for years.
"It has become an eyesore and everybody wants to see it as a usable space and be proud of it," said Culver. "I'm excited to see what they do with it."
Culver expects the building to be transformed into an open-air pavilion with the opportunity for rental for educational purposes or big events, such as weddings or get-togethers.