SELINSGROVE — A sense of community was mentioned by many attending the 41st annual Market Street Festival on Saturday.
This year’s festival, held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., featured more than 130 crafters and artisans — 29 of them first-time vendors. The list of merchandise being sold included jewelry, pottery, leather and wood crafts.
The variety offers a chance to get a jump on holiday shopping with selections of candles, essential oils, books, fabric crafts, stuffed animals, handbags and pet treats.
That includes The National Arts Honor Society club from the Selinsgrove Area School District who hosted a pottery creation stand. For a small fee, people can shape the clay on-site, and then the students take it back to the school to fire and glaze it and it can be picked up later.
"We just enjoy the sense of community that we have here at the street fair," said art teacher Kaitlyn Burns. "Every year, we have a few of the same people who stop by and make a piece of pottery. We get to see them grow up and get better at pottery. We like bringing art to Selinsgrove."
Beth Vasquez and her 11-year-old son Mason Vasquez, of Selinsgrove, competed in a basketball shooting contest hosted by the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust. The mother, who beat her son, said the annual street fair is always fun.
"It's a community," she said. "As a teacher, it's nice to see my kids coming out."
Alisha Buck, a compliance officer at the bank, said the game benefits the Meals for Seals program at the school.
"I love seeing the kids," she said. "It supports local business, and it's great to come outside and get people off their devices."
Heidi Carrol, a volunteer selling lemonade at the Christ Community United Methodist Church stand, said the fair is a "great place to reconnect" with friends and community members who come back from out of town.
"It's a great place to come support local people, to see what they have to offer the community," said Carrol.
Beverley Conrad, of Salem, introduced a silhouette art style for the fair in which people stand at the tent and Conrad cuts out their silhouette without drawing it beforehand. The book she used for training said there are only 12 people in the world with the ability to do it, including an artist at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, but she said she couldn't say if that was true.
"I'm thinking it will be an easy occupation for these fairs," she said. "It doesn't take much materials."
The fair also featured the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band, the Selinsgrove Dance Studio, Burns Tae Kwan Do, Larry Smith, Timothy Burns, Broken Star, Pete’s Consequence, a Broadway Musical Revue performed by The Valley Players Community Theater Organization and a hot dog eating competition hosted by Wicked Dog Grille and the Isle of Que Brewing Company.
The Snader Strong 5K, organized by Selinsgrove Area High School girls track coach Jeff Kiss, honored Tyson Snader, who, according to the Selinsgrove Seals Track Team website, was involved in a diving accident that injured his neck and rendered him paralyzed from the chest down.