NORTHUMBERLAND — The Martin E. Concini Jr. Memorial Toy Drive starts today in Northumberland borough.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the following locations: Northumberland Police Department or borough office at 175 Orange St.; Priestley-Forsyth Library at 100 King St.; Northumberland National Bank at 245 Front St.; Surplus Outlet at 281 Point Township Drive (Route 11); and Pineknotter Brewing at 245 Front St.
Since 1998, the program has grown to assist families in Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury and other communities. The toy drive has its roots in 1990 when the former Chief Martin Concini Jr. started a toy program for kids, using unclaimed and refurbished bicycles found in the borough. He, along with members of the police department and Sunshine Bike Shop owner Francis Hummel, repaired found and recovered bicycles and distributed them to children in Northumberland and Point Township.
It ended in 1992 when Concini passed away after a long battle with cancer. The program was revived in 1998 by the police department that wanted to collect toys for the less fortunate in Concini’s memory.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER