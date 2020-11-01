LEWISBURG — Reid Lagerman reached up to Lisa Bernard who was handing the 3-year-old boy a bag of Halloween candy during Saturday’s inaugural Market Street Mask-A-Rade, the last bag available in the first of four giveaway sessions.
Lagerman’s big brother, 5-year-old Merrick, stood nearby as their mother, Janeen, explained they’d have to share.
“We had other bags that had some chocolates in it but we ran out because we’ve been very busy,” Bernard said.
Volunteers handed out 200 bags of candy in less than two hours. Giveaway sessions were spaced out throughout the eight-hour event, with organizers prepared to treat upward of 1,000 kids.
“We bought a lot of candy for this,” Sam Pearson, executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said.
The downtown event replaced trick or treat, officially anyhow, as the borough opted against approving a set time for the annual Halloween tradition due to coronavirus concerns. Lewisburg Borough, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Campus Theatre and Lewisburg Elementary PSA all cosponsored the Mask-A-Rade.
Kids dressed as superheroes and movie characters walked Market Street with adults, some of whom were also costumed, stopping at stations set up along the way including at Hufnagle Park and Lewisburg Hotel.
“We’re excited for the opportunity and for a way to do it safely,” Janeen Lagerman said.
Beneath the marquee of Campus Theatre was an orange carpet set up for photo opportunities and a live camera feed broadcast to the theater’s Facebook page. Poy Pinter, who operates Siam Restaurant in the downtown, stepped onto a small riser at the orange carpet with her son and daughter, Ananda and Irada, to take a photo.
“They’re very excited and I think it’s very safe doing it during the day. It’s not too crowded,” Pinter said.
Kyrie Kelly and her mother, Jen Berry, stopped at the theater’s ticket booth. Behind the glass sat Amy Straub who read people’s fortunes using tarot cards.
Kelly said she was told she had many decisions to make and would have to trust her gut. As Straub read the cards, Berry attempted to will a message of good fortune.
“It’s kind of true,” Kelly said of her reading.
“I was hoping that she had a good fortune because we need a good year,” Berry said.