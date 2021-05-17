As leaders in public and private businesses come to terms with the revised federal mandate regarding mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being announced throughout the Valley.
On Monday, Target and CVS, as well as Union and Snyder counties and the Danville Area School District, announced they are relaxing the mask mandate in some cases.
This is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision Thursday to ease the mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Large retailers
On Friday, Walmart, Costco and several other large retailers said that those who have been vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.
On Monday, Target and CVS followed those retailers by announcing they will no longer require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask in its stores.
Target is also lifting the mandate for vaccinated workers, but CVS said workers will be required to wear masks even if they’ve been inoculated.
Both retailers said they will still recommend those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks in its stores. Target said it is offering paid time off to workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Courts
Union-Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock issued a court order on Monday lifting the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people inside all buildings in both counties where county business is conducted.
Masks will still be required in the county courtrooms and hearing rooms in Lewisburg and Middleburg and all magisterial district court building unless the presiding judge says otherwise.
After Hudock's court order was filed, Union County Chief Administrator Sue Green announced the change while reminding residents that masks will still be required in court rooms unless noted otherwise.
"The county will be following the CDC guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing except where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," she said.
School districts
As of Monday, students and fully vaccinated adults in the Danville Area School District were permitted to take off masks while participating in or supervising any outdoor activity. However, face coverings and will still be required in the buildings and buses and social distancing in all areas.
Midd-West School District students are also allowed to remove face coverings during outdoor recess and physical education classes, but everyone must cover up indoors, said Superintendent Rick Musselman.
"Obviously, each circumstance will dictate if masks are lowered. If students will be in close contact for an extended time, they should wear masks," he said.