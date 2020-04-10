Information about a public distribution of cloth masks, accessing emergency food supplies and filing for small business fiscal relief were among topics discussed on a tele-town hall hosted by state Sen. John Gordner.
All landlines in Pennsylvania’s 27th Senatorial District plus cell phone users who registered prior to the Friday afternoon event rung with Gordner on the other end. Those who stayed for the call were given access to ask questions. Only the first names of callers and in some cases, their towns, were shared.
Tammy of Sunbury asked about available help for food. Joanne Troutman, executive director, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, directed Tammy and others to 211, a number akin to 911 but for human services.
Dialing 211, texting a zip code to 898211 or visiting www.211.org can kickstart arrangements for an emergency delivery of non-perishable and fresh food in about 24 hours, Troutman said.
Myrtle of Penns Creek asked about the virus and its potential to travel through open air outdoors.
“Outside is very safe. The virus doesn’t float in the air, per se. What happens is it’s carried in water droplets,” said Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer, Geisinger hospitals. The droplets travel about 3 to 5 feet under normal breathing, he said, thus the recommendation that people stay 6 feet apart.
Fran of Sunbury asked: “Does Geisinger have enough supply of the PPEs including the masks?”
The question of adequate supply depends on demand, Maloney said. As it stands, he said the supply is adequate, both on-hand and through orders.
“We have more confidence today than we did two weeks ago,” he said.
All employees have to wear masks at all times when inside Geisinger buildings. Surgical masks can be worn for one to two weeks, Maloney said, provided it’s not heavily soiled or worn-through.
“The three or four days the staff is being asked to wear them for is safe,” Maloney said.
Maloney said the coronavirus can live on surfaces for unknown amounts of time. He recommended leaving mail in the mailbox for 12 hours before retrieving it. If necessary to get the mail outside of the recommended 12-hour period, Maloney advised that people wear gloves when retrieving it and wipe off the envelope with sanitizer before handling with bare hands.
Mary of Bloomsburg asked about masks. She doesn’t want to take any from frontline workers. She’s also not able to make one on her own. She asked what she should do.
“The (cloth) mask doesn’t really protect you from getting anyone else’s germs but it protects someone else from germs coming from you,” Maloney said.
Bandanas and the like will work — anything fabric and cloth that impedes the travel of one’s breath will help, Maloney said.
N95 respirators are being rerouted to medical workers, Troutman said. There’s going to be a first-come-first-serve mask distribution of cloth masks at the former K-Mart in Shamokin Dam from noon to 2 p.m. today.
Karen, identified as a Bed and Breakfast owner near Benton, said she’s lost almost all her income for March and April.
Doug Wilburn, director of business finance programs, SEDA-COG, directed her to the Small Business Administration and its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The first $10,000 of the loan functions as a grant, he said.
Gordner said people like Karen can get help in applying for loans through Small Business Development Centers, like at Bucknell University. Eric Kratz, executive director, Senate Labor and Industry Committee, advised that there’s a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program now available for self-employed workers, which Gordner said is a first.
Gordner acknowledged delays — “It’s not ready yet” — and said to monitor the state’s website over the next week to check for the application portal to open.
“It is set up to allow for retroactive claims,” Kratz said.
An additional 13 weeks of unemployment compensation is available via the emergency CARES Act, allowing the extra coverage for people who’ve exhausted their normal benefits, Kratz said.