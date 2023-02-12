LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg will make masks optional for everyone in public spaces beginning Monday.
According to President and CEO Kendra Aucker, masks will continue to be available at the entrances to facilities.
Aucker said the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued new COVID-19 guidance in the fall of 2022 that put health care facilities in charge of their own mandatory masking decisions.
“We continued requiring all providers, employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in our public spaces throughout the winter season,” Aucker said in a news release. “We have been diligently following the COVID-19 trends and the data supports moving to optional masking for everyone in our public spaces.”
Universal precautions for staff are still in place, Aucker said.
“Appropriate personal protective equipment is still required when caring for individuals with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses,” she said.