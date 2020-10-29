Pennsylvania House Rep. Kurt Masser, the incumbent representing the 107th District, recently faced off against his challenger in the November election, libertarian Ryan Bourniski, in a virtual forum sponsored by the Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce.
Issues discussed by the candidates included Gov. Tom Wolf’s small business mandates and a proposed constitutional amendment that would require Wolf, or any future governor, to consult with the general assembly when wanting to use emergency declaration powers past a 21-day limit.
The first question asked was: Given that Gov. Wolf has said he will not shutdown businesses like bars and restaurants, even if there is a resurgence of the virus, how should a businesses be allowed to operate?
Bourniski, of Mount Carmel, said “bars and restaurants should be allowed to operate at full capacity, should they choose to do so, if they believe they can do it safely. They should make the decision about what capacity they should operate on.”
Masser, a Republican of Elysburg, said businesses “have always looked out for the safety of their employees and their customers. Let them follow CDC guidelines. We need to punish bad actors. But we can’t ruin an entire economy over some bad actors. Let our small mom and pops operate and let them continue to be the strong backbone of our state that they are.”
About the amendment to the constitution, Masser said he “absolutely supports it, and this pandemic has shown why.”
This is not a Republican or a Democratic issue, Masser said. “This is about too much power in the hands of one person, the governor. These emergency powers were meant for things like floods, snowstorms, or hurricanes where action is quickly required to get the help needed. But we are a co-equal branch of government and we have certainly not been treated as such as this pandemic has gone on and on. So I 100 percent support such a constitutional amendment.”
The Legislature, Bourniski said, “has given too much power to the executive, in this case, the governor. This amendment is a means to take power back from the governor,” he said. “He shouldn’t be allowed to legislate from his office. That is not one of his roles. I do support the amendment because it is a check on the governor, no matter which party holds that office. I would vote for it, if elected.
“The only concern I have with the amendment,” Bourniski said, is that it allows the governor to use emergency declarations for 21 days before having to work with the legislature. “At most it should be 14 days.”