The transfer of South Carolina inmates displaced by a tornado on Monday to U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg is underway.
Some of the more than 900 inmates expected to be transferred from the medium-security prison in Etsill, S.C., to the Union County facility have already arrived, said Andy Kline, president of Local 148.
Citing safety and security reasons, Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesman Scott Taylor would not comment specifically on the inmate transfer from the Estill prison that was partially damaged by the storm.
"All staff and inmates have been accounted for and there are no positive cases of COVID-19" among any of them, Taylor said.
USP Lewisburg went from a high-security prison to a medium-security facility in March 2019 and has the space to hold the additional inmates, said Kline.
His concern is that such a high number of inmates being moved into one facility amid the coronavirus pandemic and as USP Lewisburg struggles with low staffing levels will pose a hefty challenge to employees.
BOP spokesman Sue Allison countered Kline's assertion that the prison has a low staffing level that will pose a challenge if more than 900 inmates are brought into the facility that now houses about 500 men.
"Currently USP Lewisburg has an authorized staffing complement of 504 full-time employees. This compares to an average authorized staffing complement of 278 full-time employees for similarly situated medium-security facilities in that region," she said.
The sudden need to transfer Estill inmates to Lewisburg prompted the BOP to halt a plan to designate the Pennsylvania prison as a northeastern region quarantine site for federal inmates being moved to other prisons in the system during the global health crisis.
It also comes after weeks of public outcry by USP Lewisburg and Allenwood union officials and local health providers about inmates from prisons in New York City and Ohio where the coronavirus has infected many being moved into their facilities.
“Despite this recent success in stopping inmate movement, (news of Estill inmate transfers) came with little notice and was decided without input from my office or the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District," U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said.
“I am extremely concerned that any rapid increase in USP Lewisburg’s inmate population would create challenges for the prison’s staff, and potentially local hospitals. USP Lewisburg has been under a reduced inmate population and staff for several years. Also, our local hospitals are on record expressing concerns about their capacity to handle a COVID-19 outbreak among a large prison population."
As of Thursday afternoon, 18 federal inmates have died from the virus; 473 inmates and 279 staff members have been infected, according to the BOP website. There have been no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among inmates or staff at either USP Lewisburg of FCI Estill.