The Wolf administration is extending the maturity dates of loans offered to volunteer fire departments under the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP) and temporarily defer payments for the months of April, May, and June.
There will be no interest or penalties assessed for borrowers who accept this deferment. The VLAP provides loans to volunteer fire companies, ambulance services and rescue squads for the purpose of purchasing and modernizing apparatus, facilities and equipment.
“As the effects of the coronavirus and the necessary government response ripple their way through our state, it should be no surprise that our volunteer fire departments are feeling the pain,” said State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “Our office is here to help our commonwealth’s firefighters, and that hasn’t changed as we telework during Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order.”
Office of State Fire Commissioner staff provides technical assistance and regulatory guidance to applicants; receives, analyzes and approves loan applications; supplies loan closing services; maintains financial and historical files and services all accounts until they are closed.
For those borrowers who wish to decline deferment and continue to make payments, notify OSFC staff. For more information visit the OSFC web site: www.osfc.pa.gov.