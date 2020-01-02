SUNBURY — The New Year’s Eve Celebration was such a success that Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is already planning for 2020’s event.
“It was a great night and I am so pleased and thankful for all of our sponsors and volunteers who pulled this off,” Karlovich said. “The community wanted this and we were able to deliver it.”
The crowd at Cameron Park was steady all night but at around 10:30 p.m. it really picked up with people watching two giant inflatable projection television screens that had live cable showing New York City’s Times Square.
The screen was donated to the city by Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli. Tamborelli was part of the New Year’s Eve Celebration committee and did all the wiring to get the screens up and running.
Service Electric Cable Television donated the cable box and cable for the night.
“Keith (Tamborelli) donated his personal time and his equipment which helped the event even better,” Karlovich said.
Karlovich, Barner, Tamborelli and city residents Teressa Garrison and Alyssa Meyers made up the New Year’s Eve committee.
Before the Edison light bulb was dropped, the Sunbury Ice Rink was packed with children and parents for free skating.
City Councilman-elect Josh Brosious attended the event and said he was thrilled to see the celebration return.
“I’m glad the city brought back the celebration,” he said. “The workers, volunteers and sponsors deserve a huge thank you for making this happen. I heard many positive comments about incorporating the light bulb and live feed from New York City. The fireworks show was also great. It was a great way to bring in 2020.”
Just Lite it Fireworks, of Sunbury, conducted an 18-minute fireworks display as soon as the bulb was lowered at midnight.
“We did not have a single incident take place downtown during the event,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “It’s nice to see so many people come to the city, enjoy themselves and act responsibly.”
Hare had extra officers patrolling all night, but they mostly got to enjoy the evening meeting with residents and passing out Sunbury Police stickers to kids.
“We are already looking toward next year,” Karlovich said. “We will continue to improve the event and make it even better.”
The New Year’s Eve Celebration was canceled for the previous two years when Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) was running the event.
In 2017, temperatures dipped below zero and the event was canceled. In 2018, SRI announced a lack of volunteers was the cause of the event being canceled.
Karlovich attempted to salvage the event in 2018 but fell short due to SRI’s late announcement.
At a January 2019 council meeting, Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, nominated Karlovich to take over the celebration.
Karlovich recruited City Clerk Jolinn Barner and the two began planning immediately.
“I can’t say enough about Jolinn (Barner) and all the hard work she put in,” Karlovich said. “Between her and the volunteers we got we pulled it off and I think it was an amazing night.”