SUNBURY — Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Administrator Jody Ocker are looking to the future of what will soon be the former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital by hosting the first of several task force meetings Thursday night.
Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 the facility was closing.
Karlovich immediately asked Ocker to set up meetings to get a task force in place to come up with ideas or solutions for the property.
"It is great to see so many influential people come together to try to come up with a solution for our city's health care needs," Karlovich said. "There is plenty of work that needs to be done and information that needs to be gathered."
Ocker ran the meeting that was attended by several people including state Rep. Lynda Culver, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman, Pastor Mark Gittens, community leader Aimee Buehner and Dave Klingerman of Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Klingerman said the center has a lease with UPMC for 20 years and he is not sure what is going to happen once the doors close.
Troutman said she received statistics that showed UPMC Sunbury had 900 visitors to the emergency room within the year while Geisinger had 36,000 visitors.
"It's not even in the same realm," she said. "I think it shows the need and the way people are getting their health care. Here in Sunbury, we have a beautiful emergency room that no one is using."
UPMC officials met with state, county and city leaders earlier in the week and blamed financial issues on the closure.
"Let's not talk about what happened," Ocker told the group. "Let's talk about the future and what our needs are."
The group said keeping an emergency room and behavioral health care are immediate needs for the city.
Culver said she spoke with Geisinger Medical Center officials and they are "monitoring the situation" and that the healthcare giant has not said no to coming to Sunbury.
"We have to wait and see and continue to speak with them and let them know how important it is to us here," she said.
Ocker said the group will meet again and continue to push for someone to come to the city and use the facility.