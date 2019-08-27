Mayor presents SRI with Caring Award

SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc., members stood side by side with Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Council Monday night when the mayor presented the group with the Caring Award.
Karlovich thanked SRI for all they do for the city. "You guys are out there improving our community on a daily basis," he said. "There is so much that goes into the events you put on and with the lack of volunteers, it makes the job even harder. SRI deserves this award."
SRI members Slade Shreck thanked Karlovich and said River Festival was a success but it takes a lot of work.
"We have a great group of people who care," Shreck said. "To put on the River Festival is a yearlong process. We are proud of what we do and we are still out looking for volunteers every day."
SRI President Jeb Stotter accepted the award and said he is proud of the group.
"We are grateful to the city for this and we are grateful to all of our volunteers and supporters," he said.
— Francis Scarcella