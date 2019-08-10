SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam Police Department has been authorized to start ticketing truck drivers more if they illegally drive on municipal roads, according to Mayor Joe McGranaghan.
At the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting, committee chair McGranaghan said tractor-trailer drivers often ignore the 10-ton weight limit on roads or get stuck on the neighborhood roads and police officers have to stop traffic to help them navigate out of the community. Art Thomas, the engineer for Monroe Township, said the township has similar issues.
McGranaghan said if the borough officers "throw all you can" in terms of tickets and fines at the drivers, the borough might gain the reputation that it won't put up with such behavior.
McGranaghan and Thomas said they will also be calling National Beef Packing Company, LLC, at 1811 N Old Trail. Their drivers are often the ones getting stuck on the municipal streets, they said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER