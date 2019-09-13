When Anna Levytska, a foreign correspondent for television channel "Ukraine," heard about a small town in central Pennsylvania named Mazeppa, she wanted to find out more.
Why would a town in the middle of Pennsylvania — 5,000 miles from Ukraine — have that name, the name of a 17th-century Ukranian military leader.
Levytska's research turned up no mayor, no city council for her to contact. It took her a while until she found the perfect connection in Doug Walter, whose blog is the genesis of Saturday's international meeting in Union County.
Levytska and a television crew from Ukraine will tour the village with Walter to find some answers and sight-see. Walter has written a blog about his hometown for more than a decade. It often highlights nature, community events and historical information.
"It's almost too incredible," Walter said this week. "I just hope they are not too disappointed."
The town's name was changed in 1886, switching from Boyertown to Mazeppa to avoid any confusion among postal carriers with the Boyertown in Berks County. The new name Mazeppa came from a poem by Lord Byron who wrote about Ivan Mazepa, a Ukranian military leader in the 17th century. According to 'Mazeppa Memories,' by Dorothy Johnson, one suggestion offered up was Meander since the road meandered through the village. Johnson wrote that the local "schoolmaster," Clement E. Edmunds, had recently read Bryon's poem and recommended the name even though it had no ties the region.
Ivan Mazeppa, Levyktska said, was part of Ukraine's struggle for independence in the late 1600s. "He was one of the longest-ruling Hetman (leaders)," she said. "He is a well-known person in Ukraine."
Levystka found Walter's blog and reached out. She thought she might need to move on to one of the two other Mazeppa's in the United States, in Minnesota or North Carolina.
"America is a big country and when we found one Pennsylvania, that was great," Levytska said from Washington, D.C. on Friday. "The next point was to find someone to talk about it. I found this blog and decided to write an email. I had quite little hope, I have no idea how often he checked. He responded quite quickly. It was unexpected."
Walter called the connection a fairy tale. Walter lived in Mazeppa for two decades before moving in 1987. He lives in Linntown currently, but something about Mazeppa draws him back.
"I started this blog to not only record the history of my hometown but to keep folks aware of what was going on," he said. "I put announcements on there about the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, obituaries, chicken barbecues and more. Over the years I have received emails from people as far away as California looking for family members in the cemetery and I then refer them to the person that oversees the cemetery.
"The town really hasn't changed at all and most people who lived here have wonderful memories."
Levykska and her crew are leaving Washington, D.C. early in the morning and expect to meet Walter at 11 before they make the five-mile trek to the northwest.
"I don't know for sure what we are going to see, but we won't be bored," Levyska said. "We've been preparing for this trip for a while and we are very interested."