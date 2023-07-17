McCLURE — A year after purchasing property containing the entrance to McClure Cave in Snyder County, Mid-Atlantic Karst Conservancy (MAKC) members are organizing a special event next weekend to include guided tours for the public.
The western Pennsylvania nonprofit, which manages more than 5,000 acres of land that features more than 40 caves, sought to purchase the one-acre property land containing the McClure Cave a few years ago.
Landowner Dori McKnight was willing. Learning the cave was on her property in 2015, she contacted a caving group. The group gated and locked the entrance and maintained it.
The sale was complete last year after MAKC members raised much of the $18,000 goal with donations from the residents of McClure borough, according to conservancy member Rick Smith.
“Cavers from around the area and many local residents donated,” he said. To express its gratitude, the MAKC will hold tours of the cave, which is locked and maintained by the conservancy, and a presentation of the history of the cave.
The McClure Cave was the first Smith explored as a child. The cave is about one-half mile long with three chambers, the largest being 300 feet long and 15 feet high.
Since purchasing the land, Smith and other members of the MAKC have been exploring and mapping it out.
On Saturday, six separate public tours of about 75 minutes each will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at about 4 p.m. Online reservations will be available beginning this morning at bookeo.com/mcclurecave.
There will be two tour guides, and helmets will be provided. Tour-goers are asked to bring their own flashlight or headlamp and “get ready to get muddy,” Smith said. The entrance of the cave is 2 feet by 2 1/2 feet so visitors will have to either enter on their back or crawl on their stomach.
“We will be able to stand up when we get in, but there will be some areas where we’ll be crawling on our hands and knees,” Smith said.
The second chamber is about 100 feet back from the entrance and “if they’re still daring, we can go into another hole to access a third chamber, called the keyhole,” he said.
After the tours, a presentation about the cave and its history will be held at 6 p.m. at 7 E. Ohio St. in McClure.
The MAKC plans to add a parking area and a kiosk on the property, but otherwise will maintain it as it is.
“To know that the cave is going to be preserved for generations to come thrills me to the core,” Smith said.