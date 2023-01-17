MIDDLEBURG — A 49-year-old McClure man is in jail for allegedly threatening to harm troopers and blow up the state police barracks in Selinsgrove.
William L. Allen is accused of making 12 calls to Snyder County 911 on the morning of Jan. 4 and repeatedly threatening state police.
In one call, according to court documents filed by state police, Allen identified himself and summoned several officers to his home because the first one to arrive will get "knocked the (expletive) out."
In another call, Allen said he knows how to make a pipe bomb and threatened to "blow up" the police station in Penn Township, court records said.
While in custody, police said an "unprompted" Allen provided details on how to construct a pipe bomb and said he'd made them in the past.
He is being held at Snyder County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Bo Trawitz on charges of felony aggravated assault and criminal use of a communication facility; misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct and summary harassment.