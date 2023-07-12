SUNBURY — Residents in Sunbury may not have to cross the river to get a Big Mac, as McDonald’s has started the process of making its way to the city, according to officials.
City Council announced McDonald’s USA LLC of Chicago, is in the process of finalizing plans to build a new structure at 2181 N. 4th St., inside the North 4th Street Plaza.
Councilman Jim Eister said the plans have been in the works and on Monday, City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious granted a 60-day extension to the company for the proposed project.
McDonald’s, which has locations throughout the Valley, has been dealing with city officials for the past three months, Eister said.
“They just started coming about two months ago for the permits and to get the process started,” he said.
The bulk of the project will be located in Sunbury, with a small portion being located in Upper Augusta, according to code department officer Michael Rhoads, who is in charge of the project for the city.
The North 4th Street Plaza sits in both sets of municipalities, and currently the company is working with both elected officials.
The building itself will sit next to Sherwin-Williams, Rhoads said.
“We are excited, and we will work with them for whatever they need like any other new business coming to the city,” Rhoads said.
Rhoads said he is unsure of an official start date, but hopes to have it sooner rather than later.
“They started the process on April 17, and we are all excited about getting the project started and moving along,” he said.
“We all love to see new businesses coming to the city,” Rhoads said.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he is also pleased to see the city making progress.
“It’s always great to see businesses wanting to come to Sunbury,” he said.
“I am excited for McDonald’s to join the Sunbury family and look forward to more businesses opening in our great city,” said Backer.