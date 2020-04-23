First responders and healthcare workers can stop by any participating McDonald’s restaurant any time of day through May 5 for a free “Thank You Meal."
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants. This pertains to medical workers, policeman and firemen who show valid ID and/or are in uniform.
The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small fries or a hash brown, along with a note of appreciation.
The Thank You Meal campaign began Wednesday. Food comes in a box like McDonald's Happy Meals.
“Giving back to the community is a fundamental part of the way we do business," said Thomas Rippon, local franchisee and founding board chairman emeritus of the Ronald McDonald House on the campus of Geisinger Medical Center. "I was in our Shamokin Dam restaurant on Wednesday morning, when we started the Thank You Campaign, and a number of EMTs and healthcare workers visited in the first few hours to avail. These citizens make us happy and grateful."
— RICK DANDES