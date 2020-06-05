Student and adult speakers at Meadowbrook Christian Academy’s virtual graduation ceremonies focused on lessons learned and opportunities gained during the pandemic.
“Class of 2020, we’re here, we finally made it,” said Valedictorian Masy Devlin. “No one could have told us that this year would end the way it ended. From the beginning, we knew that we would be the class that would bring in the new decade. We fantasized about what this year would look like, even bragging about how amazing this year would be.
“However, we did not know that this would the class that would usher in a global pandemic.”
Devlin, who performed the song “I lived” with classmates Elle Bangson and Delaynee McLeod, just moments before she spoke, talked about the opportunities provided by the coronavirus, including spending extra time with family before “going off into the next season of life;” sitting still and listening to what God is trying to teach; loving others in new and creative ways; and being "thankful for what we had in the past."
Salutatorian Elijah Trutt referenced the film “Forrest Gump,” and the title character’s famous box of chocolates.
“Today is a special day for all of us, but it probably doesn’t look like anything we had pictured in our heads,” he said. “This just makes our class that much more special. I don’t think anyone else can say they had a graduation quite like ours.
“In the future, we will all have a great story to tell our friends and families. A story of how we all had to stand six feet apart, wear masks and have two ceremonies.”
Trutt said during the pandemic he realized how much of his everyday life he was taking for granted and opportunities he had missed.
“I want to encourage all of you that wherever life takes you after Meadowbrook, you choose to take nothing you have for granted and make the most of every opportunity that you have,” he said.
Before students received their diplomas — complete with social distancing-appropriate high fives and fist bumps from administrators — Keynote speaker Bruce Rehm recounted his first job after graduating from a vocational school, when he asked for a raise and his employer told him no, that they were taking away his holidays and said, “Welcome to the rat race.”
“A rat race is an endless, self-defeating, pointless pursuit,” Rehm said.
He said he quit that job and moved on to something less stressful, but said that sometimes life can feel like that — do a lot of work and end up with “empty hands, maybe empty hearts.”
“Will you live the rat race or will you run the race that has a sure victory,” Rehm said. “That choice belongs to you as you leave this place and go forward in your lives.”