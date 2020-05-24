Meal program coordinator, insurance agent, food truck owner hold food giveaway

SELINSGROVE — Nearly 200 people received food Saturday and a special treat thanks to the Meals for Seals program, a State Farm agent and a food truck owner.
Meals for Seals coordinator Lori Weir received a phone call from State Farm agent Christopher Kenawell, who called Maria Lorenzo, owner of the food truck, El Encanto, and the trio decided to give hot meals away Saturday during the weekly Meals for Seals food giveaway.
"He (Kenawell) wanted to help out," Weir said. "I think it is just so nice and the families get to enjoy a hot meal as well."
Kenawell donated $750 toward the meals while Lorenzo said she would cover the rest of the cost to feed the 190 people scheduled for pickups at the All Saints Episcopal Church, on Market Street, in Selinsgrove.
"I wanted to help as this is a tough time for everybody," Kenawell said. "I am blessed and fortunate that I am able to help out."
Lorenzo said she received a call from Kenawell and she was happy to provide the food and wanted to help.
"I have been saying I wanted to do something," she said. "So this was the perfect way to give back."
Weir said she was thrilled for the help and support.
"We all are thankful and it is just a nice treat for the families," she said.