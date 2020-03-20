SUNBURY — The Meals on Wheels that operated out of the closing UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital is temporarily pausing service as it searches for a new base of operations.
Missy Shaffer, the coordinator for the Central Susquehanna Valley Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels program that serves the Shikellamy School District, said Thursday was the last day because the hospital closed, and they were unable to establish a headquarters at a nursing home. Many nursing homes are on lockdown due to the 2019 coronavirus.
"We are not closing shop, we are suspending meal service until we can go back into a nursing home; they don't want the foot traffic right now," said Shaffer. "We don't know when we'll be back."
The 25-30 clients who received meals are now on a waiting list through the county Area Agency on Aging. Frey’s Commissary from Montoursville is the in-home meal provider for Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties. For Northumberland, staff from Frey’s deliver the weekly cold-pack meals to each consumer.
Shaffer said she would personally purchase groceries and cook a meal or two herself for any senior who needs it in the coming weeks.
The program has operated out of the hospital since the 1970s. It was their base of operations free of rent where the meals were prepared, the supplies were kept, the bookkeeping was recorded and the driver came to pick up the meals.
"We've been here for 40 years, and it was a real pleasure to serve," said Shaffer. "We have had over 1,000 clients since the start of the program. We enjoyed visiting with each and every one of them. We thank our volunteers because we couldn't have done it without them."
The Shamokin Area Meals on Wheels program closed permanently in April 2019 when the number of seniors being served dropped, according to Jeanne Shaffer, the former volunteer coordinator of the program for 30 years.
Older residents were choosing a once-a-week cold meal delivery option rather than the hot meals delivered daily by the volunteer program Meals on Wheels on Monday through Friday.