SHAMOKIN — A medical marijuana dispensary in Shamokin hosted its first open house on Wednesday to show off its sales floor, vault and security systems.
Verilife, operating under the permit issued in December 2018 to PharmaCann Penn LLC, hosted the event at 520-522 N. Shamokin St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with at least 50 guests staggered throughout the day to accommodate social distancing. The guest list included local and state leaders in Northumberland County.
"These dispensaries and operations are like three yards and a cloud of dust, pretty soon, pretty soon, pretty soon, you get it over the goal line. It takes a long time to get it over the goal line," said Jeremy Unruh, the senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for PharmaCann, based in Chicago.
Getting over the goal line means not only customers but also decision-makers and elected officials saying it was a good decision to bring the company there, said Unruh.
The soft opening is scheduled for Aug. 3 and the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 4. The dispensary will employ between 20 and 25 people, according to Renee Straup, the company's business development, and community outreach coordinator.
PharmaCann, through NLCP 520 Shamokin Street Pa LLC, finalized a real estate transaction on March 3 to purchase 520-522 N. Shamokin St. for $950,000. The 4,700 square-foot lot was sold to PharmaCann from Harvest of North Central PA LLC, which relinquished its dispensary permit as part of a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Health after it violated the terms of the license.
PharmaCann, founded in 2014, is licensed in eight states to grow, process and dispense medical cannabis products for adult and pediatric patients, as well as for responsible adult use. The dispensaries operate under the brand Verilife, according to PharmaCann's website.
The front door of Verilfe is locked and only opened by the front security desk. Only those with medical marijuana cards or caregiver cards are allowed to enter.
The sales area, also known as the dispensary floor, is a small area that will have empty product boxes on display so customers have an idea of what products are available. Verilife has its own products and other companies' products for sale. There are also educational materials available as well as television sets with looped media playing. Customers can purchase the items from employees, said Straup.
The vault, which is not open to the public but was shown during the tour, is where the majority of the products will be stored as well as cash deposits. It's considered the staging area and is refrigerated and secured, said Straup.
The security includes multiple cameras, panic buttons and motion sensors. The rooms not available on the public tour included an IT room, management offices and breakrooms, said Unruh.
"It's important to make sure the community understands the priority we've placed in safety, security and consumer protection," he said.
Gary Taylor, the general manager for the Shamokin location, said he is passionate about the product. He comes from a background in wireless sales.
"I won't be a doctor any time soon, but to be able to help people on a daily basis, that's something that makes you feel proud and come to work with a smile," said Taylor.
Shamokin Mayor John Brown toured the facility on Wednesday afternoon. He took a tour when the building was Harvest in the past.
"They (Verilife) seem like a good team, and a couple of local people in key spots," said Brown. "They will be a key component in revitalization as they move on. They will be investing in the city."