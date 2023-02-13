SHAMOKIN DAM — The new medical marijuana dispensary in Shamokin Dam scheduled to open in late March is operated by a Northumberland County firm.
Edward Stum, the chief operating officer of Parea BioSciences in Coal Township, said the company has two other dispensaries in Coal Township and Williamsport doing business as Keystone Center for Integrative Wellness (KCIW).
Due to incorrect information provided to The Daily Item, the company's location was misidentified in an article last week.
Stum said KCIW is in the midst of rebranding its dispensaries and will be doing business as Hive Dispensary, beginning in Williamsport later this month.
In the next few days, a Hive Dispensary sign will be installed outside the 2625 N. Susquehanna Trail dispensary in Shamokin Dam, which will open in late March, Stum said.