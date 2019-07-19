The Arizona-based parent company of a medical marijuana firm working to open a dispensary in Shamokin this summer is under fire in Ohio for using “deceptive” practices to gain its operating permits by falsely claiming the company is minority-owned.
Harvest Health and Recreation’s Harvest of Ohio LLC is one of two medical marijuana companies in Ohio accused of exaggerating details in its application to gain an advantage in Ohio’s state-specific selection process, which was developed in 2016, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Pennsylvania officials have been looking into the matter as well as concerns that Harvest changed construction contractors after pledging to rely on minority and women-owned ones in its original application — but no findings have been released.
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said on Friday Harvest's license through Harvest of North Central PA LLC is pending due to an ongoing legal process, but wouldn't elaborate on the details.
Harvest, which will open at 520 N. Shamokin St., was one of 23 applicants awarded a dispensary permit in December. A spokesperson for Harvest was unable to be reached for comment on Friday, but spokesman Kevin Boylan on July 10 said the opening of the store was still to be determined, and spokesman Alex Howe in June said the opening was pending state inspections.
The store will be located at the former Great Valley Consultants and former People's Bank and offices for the Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is scheduling a disciplinary hearing to give Harvest and Green leaf, another operator under scrutiny, chances to explain themselves. The application could result in fines, permit forfeitures or other disciplinary action.
Harvest caught Pennsylvania’s attention this spring after announcing its acquisition of fellow medical marijuana firm CannaPharmacy, while announcing it would give them seven total permits and the ability to open up to 21 stores. The state’s medical marijuana law was crafted to stop any single company from dominating the industry and caps the total number of locations at 15 locations, or five permits.
“Because each business is recognized as a separate legal entity under law, the Department expects each to operate as independent entities as represented in the permit applications,” state medical marijuana program director John Collins warned in the two-page letter.
Harvest is defending itself in the case and seeking a restraining order to keep information about its company’s ownership structure private.
In court filings, the company wrote that the business was formed “in such a way so as to specifically create a minority-owned business that would entitle them to a license award as an ‘Economically Disadvantaged Group.’” And company officials said the Ohio pharmacy board is mischaracterizing the company’s ownership but that Harvest is working to clear up any misunderstandings.
“We are committed to operating transparently in every state in which we operate, and we’re working closely with regulators in Ohio to ensure they better understand our structure,” the statement said.
The permits for dispensary PharmaCann Penn LLC, which was awarded in December for Shamokin, and grower/processor Parea BioSciences, which was awarded in July 2018 for a site in Coal Township, are both pending, according to DOH.