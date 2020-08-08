Blood and stem cell donations generally were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic response, but supplies of blood have finally stabilized, said a Geisinger doctor and a representative from the Red Cross.
Early in the pandemic, said Gustaaf de Ridder, Geisinger Medical Center's system director of transfusion services, "we did have a severe challenge of having a blood supply in our region, because of the cancellation of blood drives.
"But we [Geisinger] didn't need as much blood because certain kinds of surgeries were postponed," he said. "For that reason, we never really experienced a severe shortage. It worked out. I think the Red Cross worked very diligently with other hospital systems to make sure there was an adequate supply of blood to support the most vulnerable patients."
In Central PA (and throughout the country), added Alana Mauger, biomedical field marketing and communications, American Red Cross, "there was an emergency blood shortage back in mid-March at the start of the pandemic."
However, by early April, she said, the blood supply stabilized for three main reasons. Agreeing with de Ridder, she said hospitals began postponing elective and non-emergency surgeries to focus on their response to this coronavirus, so the demand for blood products dropped. Second, donors heeded the call and really stepped up to come out and give blood; and finally, community organizations, like YMCAs, opened their doors for blood drives despite the stay-at-home order — Gov. Wolf declared that blood collection is essential for public health, which allowed the Red Cross to continue to hold blood drives and places to open for the purpose of drives only.
Today, the blood supply remains stable, "but of course we need the public to continue to schedule appointments to donate blood, as the need is ongoing," she said. "Blood has a shelf life of 42 days, and patients rely on the generosity of donors 365 days per year."
But If you want to donate to the Red Cross immediately, you're out of luck, Mauger said. "There is no blood donation center in Lewisburg or Harrisburg, so you would need to wait for a blood drive. Right now, walk-ins are not being taken at any drive or center so that we can ensure social distancing between donors. We are asking all donors to please schedule an appointment at this time."
The Red Cross’ major need now is for additional blood drive hosts with large, air-conditioned spaces that can accommodate social distancing to step up to hold blood drives. Organizations wishing to learn more can visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
The need for stem cells
Donating stem cells is entirely different from simply donating blood, de Ridder said, "and there is a need for it."
Stem cells help repopulate bone marrow in patients with serious malignant diseases, such as leukemia, he explained. During the pandemic, it was difficult to get donors to come out and donate.
A virtual stem cell drive has been launched through the National Bone Marrow Program’s Be The Match website. Potential donors can join at join.bethematch.org/swab4Laurie.
Those enrolling will receive cheek swab kits in the mail. The returned swabs would be analyzed against information stored in a donor database.
“It is really complicated to find a match,” Be The Match spokeswoman Erica Sevilla said. “Only one in every 430 people who join the registry is actually going to be a donor.”
There are currently about 22 million people in the registry, which matches donors for the 70 percent of patients who are unable to find suitable donors within their families, Sevilla said.
About 80 percent of donors can provide stem cell transplants through a process similar to blood plasma donation. Participants receive injections that stimulate the production of stem cells prior to a donation.
“Stem cells tell our bodies to create healthy red and white blood cells,” Sevilla said.
The remaining 20 percent of donors provide bone marrow transplants, which are extracted from behind the pelvic bone with the use of a long needle. Donors are placed under anesthesia for the procedure and may experience some soreness, Sevilla said.