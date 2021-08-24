SUNBURY — World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Rikishi will meet with fans at the Sunbury Ice Rink during a meet and greet on Saturday.
The “Back to School Bash” is being hosted by WXWC4, of Philadelphia. CEO and former WWE tag-team champion HeadShrinker Samu said he is excited to be back in Sunbury.
“We have been getting great feedback about coming back to Sunbury,” he said. “Now with my family, Rikishi coming along we are expecting to have a great time and see all our friends and family in Sunbury.”
WXWC4 has been visiting the city for the past eight years on regular occasions entertaining wrestling fans.
Rikishi, who is the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso, currently in the WWE, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Rikishi, like Samu, is the uncle to WWE Champion Roman Reigns and cousin to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Rikishi, who was also Headshrinker Fatu, and Samu were multiple-time WWE tag team champions in the 90s.
Rikishi said he will be arriving in Sunbury early Saturday.
"I am excited to get there and meet with everyone," he said.
The event will also feature the Shikellamy Braves football booster club selling refreshments and a special appearance by the Braves football team, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Councilman Josh Brosious.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Americus Hose Company, on Linden Street. Bell time is 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
Individuals are asked to bring their own chairs to the event.