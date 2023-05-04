NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Township will host an informal Meet the Candidates night at the Township Building, May 10, at 6 p.m. The public will have a chance to meet the three candidates running for a supervisor's seat. The open supervisor's seat will be that of Jimmy Neitz Sr., who has served as supervisor for 50-plus years.
The candidates are, in order of ballot, Clay Rowe, Earl Persing, and Robert Recla. All three are Republicans. The three candidates will be present to answer questions and hear concerns.