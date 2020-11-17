SUNBURY — A mandated public hearing for the public to voice their concerns about the shuttering of Beck Elementary drew only 20 people and zero public comment.
Earlier in the day, concerned resident Shawn Colescott asked the school board to host the hearing and school board meeting by Zoom.
The district stopped Zoom meetings more than a month ago and went back to in-person meetings.
District officials said they didn't properly advertise the meetings as a Zoom option so Tuesday night's meeting could not be changed.
The hearing, held at the Shikellamy High School auditorium, lasted only 15 minutes and was run by district solicitor Mike Lavin, of Harrisburg.
Bendle informed the small crowd that although Beck Elementary would no longer be a school, it would be transformed into the district administration offices, host the 6th- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes, and the district would rent a section to the Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's kindergarten- through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's third- through fifth-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The move will save the district $1.5 million based on the restructuring, according to Bendle.
The Schrader Group, LLC, a Lancaster architect, which was paid $259,669 for plans to add 13 classrooms and 19,000 square feet onto Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, in Upper Augusta, are in charge of project.
The group has informed the public and school board they would able to add 17, 574 square feet to the existing 61,634 square foot building, for more classrooms.
Directors have not moved forward on the project but instead followed the legal timeline in case they do.
If the project moves forward it would be complete in December 2021, the architects estimated.
The initial cost of the project was estimated to be $3.5 to $3.8 million.
Noone gave comments and directors went into their regular school board meeting.
During the meeting, board President Wendy Wiest announced the district received a donation of a book and photo of Dutch Vankirk, a graduate of Northumberland High School and the navigator on the Enola Gay. The Enola Gay was the plane that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan during WWII
The district also voted to advertise the position of assistant superintendent.