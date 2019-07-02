LEWISBURG — The public can talk about high-speed internet (broadband) concerns at meetings that will guide a study of area broadband needs.
The Rural Broadband Coverage and Feasibility Study will cover broadband issues in Northumberland, Union, Lycoming and Clinton counties. Representatives of local businesses, education and health care institutions also are welcome to attend the one-hour meetings.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), a community and economic development agency in Lewisburg, is spearheading efforts to address gaps in rural broadband coverage and has contracted with Design Nine Inc. to do the study.
The meetings will be held as follows:
Northumberland County: 10 a.m. July 9, County Administration Center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.
Lycoming County: 2 p.m. July 10, Executive Plaza Building, 330 Pine St., Williamsport.
Clinton County: 1 p.m. July 11, Clinton County Offices, 2 Piper Way, Suite 244, Lock Haven.
Union County: 9 a.m. July 12, Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15 St., Lewisburg.
More information is available by contacting SEDA-COG’s Scott Kramer at 570-524-4491 or skramer@seda-cog.org.
— JOE SYLVESTER