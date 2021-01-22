Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. The nation’s two national lottery games are designed to produce immense jackpots that generate huge sales, and the recipe certainly is working now as prizes on Thursday reached a combined $1.39 billion. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, when a $750 million prize will be up for grabs.

 John Raoux

For just the third time in history, one of America’s national jackpot games is nearing $1 billion. Because no one who played the Mega Millions lottery matched all six numbers on Tuesday, tonight's jackpot is $970 million ($716 million in cash), the second-largest prize in the game's history.

Tonight's drawing will be the 37th draw in the current jackpot run, which began after a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize on Sept. 15.

One Pennsylvania ticket holder matched five numbers on Tuesday, minus the gold Mega Ball, thereby winning $1 million. If the Mega Millions jackpot is won tonight, it would be the third-largest lotto prize ever, below only two jackpots exceeding $1.5 billion – the world-record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion (Jan. 13, 2016) and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion (Oct. 23, 2018).

