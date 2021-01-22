For just the third time in history, one of America’s national jackpot games is nearing $1 billion. Because no one who played the Mega Millions lottery matched all six numbers on Tuesday, tonight's jackpot is $970 million ($716 million in cash), the second-largest prize in the game's history.
Tonight's drawing will be the 37th draw in the current jackpot run, which began after a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize on Sept. 15.
One Pennsylvania ticket holder matched five numbers on Tuesday, minus the gold Mega Ball, thereby winning $1 million. If the Mega Millions jackpot is won tonight, it would be the third-largest lotto prize ever, below only two jackpots exceeding $1.5 billion – the world-record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion (Jan. 13, 2016) and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion (Oct. 23, 2018).