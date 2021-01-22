FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. The nation’s two national lottery games are designed to produce immense jackpots that generate huge sales, and the recipe certainly is working now as prizes on Thursday reached a combined $1.39 billion. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, when a $750 million prize will be up for grabs.