Friday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot has soared to $340 million, since no ticket matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.
This Friday the 13th could be a lucky day for a player — six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on Friday the 13th.
The current Mega Millions jackpot is the biggest in the game since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won by a single ticket in California. Friday night's 11 p.m. draw will be on the 23rd since the last time the jackpot was won, Sept. 24, when a ticket sold in Texas won $227 million jackpot.