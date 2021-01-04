The New Year is starting off with two soaring lottery jackpots — totaling nearly $845 million — after there were no winners in last week's Mega Millions and Powerball multi-state games
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $432 million. Friday’s winning numbers were 8-24-53-68-69, plus Mega Ball 7.
If won at that level, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.
Just three years ago, a $451 million jackpot was won on January 5, 2018.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $410 million after no one matched Saturday’s winning numbers of 3-4-11-41-67 plus Power ball 5. The next drawing is this Wednesday.