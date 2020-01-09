MIFFLINBURG — A borough man, who is a registered Megan's Law offender for life, faces felony charges after state police said he failed to register his address to authorities.
Jay States, 56, of Chestnut St., was arraigned Thursday afternoon in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and sent to Northumberland County jail on $125,000 cash bail.
Troopers say States was under investigation by the state police Megan's Law Unit for non-compliance.
States faces two felony counts of failure to comply.