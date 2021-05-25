NORTHUMBERLAND — An annual Little League event in Northumberland is coming back on Memorial Day after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
League President Jess Austin and borough Mayor Daniel Berard said the Sandlot Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Shikellamy Acorn Little League Field along Hanover Street near the boat launch. It will be a day of activities, food and games.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Austin. “It was a rough year with COVID in the previous year. We’re still here for kids and we’re looking forward to getting back to normal.”
The annual event started nearly 30 years ago in the form of a chicken BBQ but has evolved over the years. In the last four years — excluding 2020 due to the pandemic — the event turned into its current iteration, they said.
The event will be open to the public. Players up to age 16 are permitted to participate without being on a team or registered. Tee-ball players will be on one field while Little League players are on the other, said Austin.
There will be games, batting and other baseball activities. There will also be concessions, food trucks with games, an auction and raffles. The baseball-related activities are free, said Austin.
Miller’s Concessions, Townside Catering and Dynamic Wings, among others, will be available, said Austin.
“We want the kids to come out and play, eat food and watch the games,” said Berard. “It’ll be a day to have a little fun.”
Berard said Hanover Street at Priestley Avenue will be closed and boaters will not have access to the boat launch on Memorial Day.
The borough will also have the American Legion Memorial Day Parade. The parade will form at King Street Park at 10 a.m. Monday and move at 10:30 a.m., according to borough council members.
It will move to the Riverview Cemetery where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., borough council members said.