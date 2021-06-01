MIFFLINBURG — The sun was shining Monday as 50 people arrived at the Forest Hill Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony that delivered a message of remembrance.
Guest speaker and veteran Jessica Stover, 43, of Watsontown, said Memorial Day is not a day of celebration but instead it is a message of remembering those who served the country.
“Today is a day we need to pay our debt to those who fought for our freedoms,” Stover said. “Today is a day to remember.”
Organizer and 20-year Army veteran William Zimmerman and his son, Air Force veteran Troy Zimmerman, both of Mifflinburg, said the day is very important for people to recognize.
“This ceremony and tradition have been going on for decades,” William Zimmerman said. “This is such an important day for people to remember those who fought for us and for our freedoms.”
His son agreed.
“It’s nice to be here and to see all the people out showing their support and remembering the day for what it is,” he said.
Paster Butch Woolsey, of the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, next door to the cemetery, said he was honored to be in attendance and was also happy people arrived to remember the veterans.
“It’s such an important day,” he said. “We are all here to remember and be thankful for all that our veterans have done for us.”
The event was hosted by the American Legion Post 410, of Mifflinburg,