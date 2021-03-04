DANVILLE — A new annual memorial scholarship fund for a Danville Area High School senior has been established in honor of the life and work of Sandra W. O’Rourke, known in the greater Danville area as a dedicated philanthropist and community organizer.
The scholarship, which is administered by the Community Giving Foundation and targeted specifically to a graduating senior at Danville, will forever be connected to her name — The O’Rourke Scholarship Fund.
“I’m really pleased we can do this,” said Sandy O’Rourke’s son, Terry O’Rourke Jr., on Tuesday.
“I don’t know why we never thought of this when my mother was alive,” he said. “It would have been a great thing for her to be involved in — picking someone out and supporting them, because once my mom got involved in your life, she never gave up. She would be there. Reach out to help. It was the way she did everything.
“But in the meantime, this is a nice way to honor her and I hope it will stimulate more people to be like her and grow up with a mission, a helpful mindset, so that they won’t just be on the sidelines,” he said. “They’ll be there, getting their hands dirty, trying to make the world a better place for everybody.”
Sandy and her husband, Terry O’Rourke Sr. had previously established a community fund, said Kara Seesholtz, chief advancement officer, Community Giving Foundation.
“It was an unrestricted fund with Danville,” she said. “For years, that fund has been providing grants to support current needs in the Danville area. It’s a good example of what they stand for, as far as always wanting to give back.
“When Sandy passed away (on Dec. 12, 2020), one of the board members (dermatologist Fred Miller) from CGF-Danville, reached out to the family,” Seesholtz said. “A number of people on the board worked with her in a lot of ways in the community. Knowing that, they started talking with the family about establishing a scholarship fund to honor her legacy in the Danville area.”
Seesholtz was put in touch with Terry O’Rourke Jr. and he in turn kept the family informed on how this new fund could be made to happen.
“Every year a student from Danville will be selected for the scholarship,” she said. “It’s really trying to find a student who is representative of what Sandy stood for and all of her work in the community. It’s a loving way to continue to honor her.”
This is the first year for the award, which this year will be $2,000.
O’Rouke is spreading the word now and hoping people will contribute to the fund.
Education is a very important stepping stone in anyone’s life, O’Rourke said. “It’s a way to try and climb the ladder and help their family. I am hoping that is what this scholarship fund triggers. At least that is our intent.
“We are hoping it can be a big enough scholarship to make a real difference in someone’s life,” he said. “Mom wanted to help people who had fallen on hard times. To give them a second, third, fourth chance. People who had trouble making ends meet.”
The scholarship started in January, officially, and the family gave a flat $2,000 to start it up.
“I don’t know how much it is going to be worth from then on,” O’Rourke said. “We wanted someone to give a scholarship this year, while my mother’s memory was freshest. Hopefully people that knew her, and even the general public that didn’t know this scholarship was out there might pitch in and help it grow and keep growing.”
“The great thing about this scholarship fund is that it is an endowed fund so it will happen every year. So forever, a student will receive an award and we will all be reminded of what Sandy stood for,” Seesholtz said. “That’s what is so special about it.”
Contributions can be made to both funds online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “O’Rourke”), or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: (Fund Name), 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages nearly 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 570-752-3930.