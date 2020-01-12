SUNBURY — A memorial service for former Shikellamy School District Superintendent Brett Misavage will be held Jan. 25 at the Shikellamy High School.
Misavage's wife, Jennifer, announced the district would be holding the service at the high school at 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Her husband died in South Carolina on Jan. 7 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Misavage said she appreciates the outpouring of community support.
"I am humbled to know that Brett impacted the lives of so many in the district as well as the community," she said Sunday. "Many employees of the district have reached out to support at this extremely difficult time. It truly means a lot to us."
School district leaders also have offered their support, she said.
"They have helped us make the arrangements for the service at the high school," she said. "We are very grateful to the district for allowing us to hold the services there."
The Misavage family will be in attendance at the memorial service.
“He taught us to be a family,” Chief Shikellamy second grade teacher Erin Andretta said. “He was the man.”
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle spoke about the importance of the service.
"Mr. Misavage untimely death has impacted so many people in our area," Bendle said. "The school district was happy to help the Misavage family."
Misavage served as Shikellamy’s superintendent after he was appointed by the board in 2016. He announced he had health issues and took a sabbatical in June 2018 in hopes his health would improve and he would be able to return to work. He worked in the school district for nearly 30 years.